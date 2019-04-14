LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an afternoon of history and fellowship Sunday at Churchill Downs.
Simmons College hosted their annual Race to Greatness event at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
It's a way to learn about the often unknown history of black jockeys and the contributions they've made to horse racing.
Representatives for Simmons stressed the importance of a college education for those who think they can't beat the odds.
Students ages 18 to 25 in Louisville's California neighborhood have a zero percent graduation rate.
"Kids who perhaps never even thought about going to college will have in front of them examples of others who, like them, who go to college and it helps to raise the aspirations of those in our community," Pastor Kevin Cosby said.
The event also honored Churchill's Vice President of Racing Communications, John Asher, who passed away in August.
