LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky, Dare to Care Food Bank and Kroger are trying to eliminate a problem college students face.
"It is difficult to get knowledge in your mind when you don't have food in your belly," said Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College.
In partnership with Dare to Care and Kroger, Simmons held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new student food pantry.
The pantry is located in the basement of Simmons College Administration and Library Building on Fourth Street in Old Louisville.
At least 70% of students at Louisville's only Historic Black College and University come from homes that are at or below the national poverty level, according to school officials.
"We developed this food pantry because our students, like many kids from distressed communities — and distressed communities period — have food insecurities," Cosby said. "We want students to be food secure so they can excel academically."
Kroger has committed to a three-year, $200,000 partnership with Simmons College and Dare to Care.
