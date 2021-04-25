LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Presidents from Kentucky's Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) met Sunday at St. Stephen Baptist Church in Louisville to discuss new legislation that will support the schools.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 270 April 9, which allows HBCU's to offer teacher preparation programs with regional or national accreditation. It also makes Simmons College of Kentucky students eligible for nearly $3,000 through the Kentucky Tuition Grant.
Kentucky State University's President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II and Simmons College President Dr. Kevin Cosby discussed the passing of the bill and how it will impact the schools and the community.
The law allows for Kentucky's HBCUs to explore and pursue a partnership that could change classrooms across the state. The partnership will offer courses that can include dual credit courses for high school students, undergraduate level courses, graduate level courses, along with courses for credit toward certificates and badges.
The academic offerings will extend to west Louisville as part of a pilot project focused on addressing certain issues like health education, wellness and food insecurity.
"We have been charged to bring education to the front door," Brown said. "Individuals do not have to leave their community to advance. They can grow where they are and serve where they live."
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services will partner with the schools on the project that has been appropriated $200,000.
