LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A surprise announcement Thursday means many students at Simmons College of Kentucky will have their student debt wiped out.
Simmons College Provost Dr. Barbara Young announced the HBCU is receiving $2.76 million from the federal American Rescue Plan. The school will use more than $400,000 of that grant to pay off debt for more that 100 students. Some received a letter Thursday that said "paid in full."
One of those students, Nyasia Ashley, said it's a major burden lifted of her shoulders.
Some of the money will be used to upgrade the schools heating and air system, and Simmons is also launching an campaign to build a student center and gymnasium.
Simmons President Dr. Kevin Cosby urging local businesses to step forward to help fund future scholarships for students. More than 70% of the student body is eligible for Pell Grants, which is based on need.
