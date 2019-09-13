LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An indoor trampoline park in Jeffersontown is shutting down after seven years in Louisville.
Sky Zone Louisville will remain open through Sept. 22, owner and operator Adam Jones said in a statement. After that, the trampoline park on 2671 Technology Dr. will close its doors for good.
"It has truly been an honor to serve you and the community over this period with birthday parties, after-school group events, and play dates during the rainy days," Jones said. "However, all good things must come to an end.
" ... While this was not an easy decision to make, we still hope your family and friends have made wonderful memories in our facility."
Sky Zone, based in Los Angeles, opened in Jeffersontown in 2012 offering nearly 17,000 square feet of walled trampoline space. It also hosted qualifying rounds for the Ultimate Dodgeball Championship.
