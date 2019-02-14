Slate Run elementary students will start 2019-20 school year in new building

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The superintendent of New Albany Floyd County Schools said the construction of the brand new Slate Run Elementary School is on schedule and on budget.
The nearly $20 million project was slated to be complete in spring 2019. The excessive rain last year and recently has stalled construction a bit. However, Superintended Dr. Brad Snyder said the building will be done in May.
The plan is to bring all the students over in May on a field trip to the new school and then host a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June. Snyder said students will start next school year in the brand new building.
It is designed to look like an old school house with red brick. But everything inside will be new and state-of-the-art, from the technology to the security system.
“There’s a certain self-esteem that comes with a good facility,” Snyder said. “It makes kids feel good. It makes parents feel good. It makes the community feel good. It makes teachers feel good. We’re not standing still. We’re moving forward.”
The city of New Albany is also paying for upgrades to Slate Run Road. To go with the new school, there will be new sidewalks, lighting, drainage system and more along the main road.
“I can’t think of a better neighborhood improvement than a new school,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. “It improves infrastructure, and it lays the foundation for growth for many years to come. People want to live next to good schools.”
Snyder said the school district is growing in the number of students, so it was time the facilities matched that. Funding for several new school projects and improvements were funded by a referendum passed by voters.
“This year, our enrollment was 11,385 students," Snyder said. "And the last time our enrollment was that large was 1978. So yes, we have the need for space.”
