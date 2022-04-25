LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Slugger Field greeted its largest crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began Monday as representatives showed off some of the venue's newest upgrades.
Slugger Field's renovations started before the pandemic, but they hit some roadblocks when the 2020 season was cancelled.
During those two years, Louisville Bats officials worked with the city and other partners to upgrade the park that opened more than 20 years ago.
The upgrades feature the right field's Humana Cabana, two new outfield bars, a new playground area, 100-foot LED video boards and tiered berm seating in right field.
Club seating and the boxes were also redone.
The upgrades were on display for a massive, sold out crowd at the stadium during Thunder Over Louisville.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said facilities like these and the return of events are bringing people back in the city.
"People are rediscovering Louisville as they get out and about, and they recognize they missed it," Fischer said. "We're back stronger than ever, so I'm really pleased with the momentum."
The Louisville Bats are out of town the next two weeks, but will be back at Slugger Field in May.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.