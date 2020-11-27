LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Let the shopping begin!
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are traditionally a major economic boost. And this year, every dollar counts, especially for the mom-and-pop shops.
Small Business Saturday sales hit a record high last year of nearly $20 billion, according to American Express. The holiday shopping tradition was founded by the credit card and banking company in 2010 to encourage customers to support small businesses.
“Shop small, shop local," said Stacia O'Sullivan, the chairwoman of Underpinnings in Prospect. "If you want to see your businesses in your community stay, you have to support them."
Local boutiques and shops are adapting in order to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Many store owners have started or expanded their online shopping options. They’re also offering curbside pickup or even free local delivery for customers that don’t want to come inside. Other shops started booking online consultations or one-on-one in-store appointments.
O’Sullivan opened Underpinnings in Norton Commons two years ago. The shop is a one-of-a-kind lingerie and loungewear boutique, specializing in bra fittings. O’Sullivan credits her loyal customers for still shopping small through the pandemic.
“When opening, I only thought about the regular small business worries," she said. "I’d never thought there’d be a global pandemic. And I think that we’ve weathered it together in that we’re supporting each other."
Around the corner, Natalie Gerlack, who owns Lulubelles Boutique, said some business fluctuates with slow days and busy days in the shop. She started the business five years ago but just launched an online shop last winter, which she said has been a huge blessing to have through the pandemic.
“It’s so convenient for all of us to shop on Amazon Prime all the time, and all of us do it," Gerlack said. "But I think just getting out there and supporting the local community keeps jobs here in Kentucky and keeps stores from going vacant."
Right up the street, the new kid on the block is RyanRae and Jayde Boutique. The owner, Breanna McCurry, started with an online store several years ago and just opened their first storefront on Nov. 1. She said on top of all the challenges of opening a store in the middle of a pandemic, they love getting to know their new customers and are offering as many safe shopping options as possible.
“We really need you guys to help support us to keep all small businesses going through this pandemic," McCurry said. "So give us a call, and you can schedule a one-on-one appointment with us where you come in, and you’re just by yourself. That way, you don’t have to worry about being around anybody."
