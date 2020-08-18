LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Kentucky college has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in part by holding classes outdoors.
Georgetown College has designated 13 spaces for outdoor classrooms and dining, and a professor said students seem more engaged when they’re outside.
The college provided lawn chairs for the students, and all of them have to wear masks.
The college also has upgraded some buildings with window fans that improved ventilation.
“Students who do not follow the health directives, who do not participate as they're supposed to in safe activities or who refuse to quarantine or isolate will, in fact, go through a disciplinary process up to and including suspension or expulsion, if necessary,” said Jonathan Sands Wise, vice president of enrollment management.
Everyone at the college had to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.