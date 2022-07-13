LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans for a grocery store in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood could get a multimillion-dollar boost from the city, again.
Tuesday, the city announced that the Louisville Association for Community Economics (LACE) had been selected to open and operate the store in an underserved community for the second time.
A grocery store is something many in the Smoketown neighborhood want, like Telvon Love, who has lived in Smoketown his whole life. He said there has never been a full-service grocery store in walking distance.
"If you bring it in the community, I think it will be so helpful so we don't have to go all the way to the west end," Love said.
Metro Government set aside $3.5 million to help make the grocery store a reality in 2020.
LACE was awarded the bid when the city's first request for proposals (RFP) were put out in 2021. But, the city ended talks in the beginning of 2022.
LACE co-executive director Tiffany Brown said part of the reason plans fell through is because land had not been secured.
"We just needed some more time to make sure that was secured," Brown said.
Last month, LACE received a land grant from the Hillerich family, of Louisville Slugger Bats, and said it has been full steam ahead since then.
"That gives people something tangible to hold on," Brown said. "Say that this is no longer just an idea, that we're actually moving forward and accomplishing the steps that are needed."
The group plans to operate a co-op grocery store. People can buy "membership shares" to become part-owners of the store and share in its profits. The goal is 2,000 shares at $150 a piece, $25 shares are also offered for people who meet a certain income criteria.
Brown said with or without the city's help, the plans to open the grocery store will happen.
While things are on track, Metro Council still has to approve the deal.
LACE said if they receive the $3.5 million, the group is another $3.5 million away to begin construction. Brown said the group will launch a capital campaign in the near future to fundraise the remaining money.
LACE hopes to break ground by the end of 2023, and open doors some time in 2024.
