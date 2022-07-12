LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans for a community grocery store in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood have taken another step forward.
Tuesday, the city announced that the Louisville Association for Community Economics (LACE) has been selected to open and operate the store in an underserved community.
Metro Government set aside $3.5 million to help make the grocery store a reality.
LACE was initially selected to open the Louisville Community Grocery, but negotiations broke down earlier this year.
While things are back on track, Metro Council still has to approve the deal.
LACE recently acquired a piece of land in the Smoketown neighborhood. The Hillerich family, of Louisville Slugger bats, donated the site at Preston and Finzer streets.
Organizers still need to raise several million dollars before crews can break ground on the store next year.
Related Stories:
- Plans advance for grocery store in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood
- Hillerich family donates $1 million historic Smoketown property to 2 nonprofits
- City of Louisville reopens process to bring grocery store to 'food desert' area
- Talks end on Louisville community grocery store project
- Metro Council member says Smoketown targeted for new community grocery store
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.