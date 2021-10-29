LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools in Bardstown, Kentucky were on soft lockdown on Friday morning.
Bardstown City Schools spokeswoman Kelly Bedtelyon says the 5th Street Campus went into a "soft lockdown" at 8:54 a.m. after it received information that there was a possible threat of violence at the high school.
The district contacted the Bardstown Police Department to put emergency procedures in place, which includes a police presence at the school. The "soft lockdown" means doors are closed and students continue to learn in classrooms, but movement in the hallways is restricted.
About an hour later, parents were notified that police had helped determine the threat was not credible, so the lockdown was lifted. A police presence will remain on campus to ensure students and parents are comfortable for the remainder of the day.
Messages were sent to parents of the elementary, middle and high school because all are located on the same campus.
Here is the first message sent to parents:
As a precautionary measure, Bardstown City Schools 5th Street Campus went into a "soft lockdown" at 8:54 am this morning. We received information that there was a possible threat of violence at the high school. Local authorities were immediately contacted and emergency procedures were enacted. As a precaution there is an increased police presence on campus. School administration and the authorities are actively investigating the credibility of the threat. Our first and most important focus is the safety of our students. During a soft lockdown, instruction continues but movement in the hallways is restricted. Additionally, all entrances and exits to our 5th Street Campus are closed. Due to movement being restricted students may not be picked up at this time.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unique situation.
Here is the second message sent to parents:
Parents and Guardians:
We are very pleased to report that the Bardstown Police Department has concluded their investigation and determined this threat is not credible. The Bardstown Police Department has determined it is safe for us to end our soft lockdown and resume as normal. To ensure students and families continue to feel comfortable there will continue to be an increased police presence on campus for the remainder of the day.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we investigated the situation.
