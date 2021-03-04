LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Glendale, Kentucky's beloved Whistle Stop restaurant has a new owner.
Long-time owners Mike and Lynn Cummins announced in February that they were going to auction-off the restaurant and retire.
But a post on social media announced on Thursday that the Whistle Stop has been sold. "We want to " Thank " all of our Customers and Friends that have supported the Whistle Stop and now you will be able to continue the Tradition!!!"
There is no information in the post about the new owner, but it does say the owner will continue the restaurant's tradition with the same made-from-scratch menu. The plan is to reopen soon.
The Cummins purchased the Whistle Stop from the original owner 16 years ago and inherited the owner's recipes for signature dishes like fried chicken, meatloaf and made-from-scratch desserts. Over the years, they have served people from all over Kentucky and the world -- including more than a few celebrities.
After facing 2020 and the pandemic restrictions, the Whistle Stop closed temporarily. But in the time off the Cummins decided to sell the restaurant, so they could retire and enjoy their grandkids.
Related stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.