BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team at Kentucky Pediatric/Adult Research worked tirelessly for months to help in the development of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
It was the only clinical trial site in the state contacted by Pfizer to participate.
Researches say they vaccinated around 350 people in Kentuckiana for the study that began in late July.
"We did not skip any steps," said Research Director Marty Osbourn. "We did all the same procedures that we always do for any vaccine trial. The need was there, and we had to move quickly, and we did. We have complete confidence in this vaccine."
The study showed that the two-dose vaccination had 95% effectiveness in preventing any symptomatic COVID-19 infections. It was 100% effective in preventing severe symptoms.
Only receiving one dose is not as effective, according to the data. One dose showed only about 60% effectiveness.
When compared to the 3-5% risk of death from a COVID-19 infection, and a 15-20% risk of hospitalization from the virus, Osbourn says it's clear why the public should get the shot.
“The risk versus the benefit, there’s just no comparison," she said. "The benefit of getting the vaccine certainly outweighs the risk of getting COVID.”
As for the side effects, researchers learned that they are very minimal. In nearly every instance of a reported side effect, the study found that most went away after a day.
“Everything we’ve seen has been mild or moderate," Osbourn said. "It’s been very transient. It’s come within 24 hours of getting the vaccine and it’s gone just as quickly ... 24-hour period and it’s gone.”
There have been widespread rumors and theories about the vaccine circulating on social media that are completely false, Osbourn added.
She says to pay attention to the data and science that backs this vaccine.
"Don’t listen to all the what-ifs, theories and misinformation that’s circulating on social media," Osbourn said. "It’s solid science.”
While the vaccine's availability continues to grow, local researchers say the public should trust its effectiveness and get the shot given the opportunity.
"Vaccines have changed our world," Osbourn said. "This vaccine can change this pandemic. People just have to get it, they have to be vaccinated."
Researchers will follow subjects who received the vaccine in the clinical trial for about two years. It's not clear if there are long-term impacts.
