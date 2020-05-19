LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're still waiting on you stimulus money from the government, be on the lookout for a debit card in the mail.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced that it will begin mailing stimulus payments on debit cards to about 4 million Americans. Other taxpayers have received stimulus payments via direct deposit or a paper check.
Consumers can use the the debit card for purchases, to get cash at an ATM or to transfer money into a bank account without being charged a fee.
The Visa debit card can be activated immediately.
