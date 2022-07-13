LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes are coming to how guests get dropped off at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
During events, people usually dodge traffic getting to the center by taking an Uber or Lyft. But now, using a ride-share could be just as big of a headache.
A new ride-sharing drop-off location at the Expo Center will require passengers to walk to their final destination.
Brad Hartman has been driving for Uber and Lyft for about four years. He's not happy about the new drop-off location put in place by the Expo Center, saying his passengers shouldn't have to walk so far to get where they want to go.
"It's wrong," Hartman said. "I feel for the people that have to make that walk in the rain, in the thunderstorms, you know, 100 degree heat with 80% humidity."
Hartman used to be able to drop people off right at the door of Freedom Hall or Kentucky Kingdom. Now, those people have to get out at the drop-off location by Strike & Spare and walk the rest of the way.
It took WDRB News roughly five minutes to walk from the drop-off location to the West Wing Hall.
"I'm not happy about it because my passengers are the ones that are gonna complain to me," Hartman said. "And I'm the one who's gonna hear from them immediately when they're irate because they have to walk all the way from Freedom Hall all the way almost to Strike & Spare."
Kentucky Exposition Center Spokesperson Ian Cox told WDRB News workers noticed some people taking advantage of the old system, pretending to be an Uber of Lyft driver, getting through the gates and then never leaving.
"Giving us the impression that they were here to drop off, when in fact they would go and park their vehicle and access the shows," Cox said.
With roughly 57,000 people coming to the center for events any given month, Cox said they have to do their best to keep track of them.
"This is simply a temporary solution as we strive to have something that is thoughtfully constructed and built for our passengers that are coming on property later on in the coming years," he said.
The Expo Center said the area is a work in progress, and workers are trying to figure out the best way to accommodate guests.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.