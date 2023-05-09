Pictured: large hail measuring 3 inches in diameter in a freezer near a ruler and golf ball that fell on Fogel Road in Louisville, Ky., in the early morning hours of May 9, 2023. (Image courtesy Dale Harpe)
IMAGES | Tuesday morning storms produce baseball-sized hail
This image dated May 9, 2023, shows hail the size of a baseball that fell in Corydon, Ind. (Image courtesy Carl Saulman)
This image shows hail nearly the size of a baseball that broke the windshield on a car in the early morning hours of May 9, 2023, in Corydon, Ind. (Image courtesy The McKim Family)
This image dated May 9, 2023, shows hail the size of a baseball that fell in Corydon, Ind. (Image courtesy Paula Jo Saulman)
Image courtesy: Scotty Mikesell via the WDRB weather app.
Pictured: large hail that fell near Caesars Casino in Indiana. (Image courtesy: Scotty Mikesell via the WDRB Weather App)
This image shows hail nearly the size of a baseball that fell in the early morning hours of May 9, 2023, in Corydon, Ind. (Image courtesy The McKim Family)
Pictured: hail that fell in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on May 9, 2023. (Image courtesy: Mark H via the WDRB Weather App).
Pictured: Hail in Shively near Crums Lane. (Image courtesy: Rob McCreary via the WDRB Weather App)
Pictured: marble-sized hail that fell in Pleasure Ridge Park on May 9, 2023. (Image courtesy: Norman Jarzomkowski via the WDRB Weather App)
Pictured: hail near a quarter in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. (Image courtesy: Bob Snyder via the WDRB Weather App)
This image shows hail on the ground off Rockford Lane in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy: Patricia Cole via the WDRB Weather App)
Pictured: large hail that fell near Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth, Ind., in the early morning hours of May 9, 2023. (Image courtesy Debbie Summers)
Pictured: large hail that fell in Corydon, Ind., in the early morning hours of May 9, 2023. (Image courtesy: Kathy Whitaker via the WDRB Weather App)
Pictured: large hail that fell in the early morning hours of May 9, 2023, in the Shively area. (Image courtesy: Kathy Whitaker via the WDRB Weather App)
Large hail that "sounded like rocks hitting my house" in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood. Image courtesy Angela Anderson via the WDRB Weather App)
This image shows pellet sized hail on the ground near Goldsmith Lane in Louisville, Ky., on May 9, 2023. (Image courtesy Makenzey Veazey)
Pictured: a large piece of hail that fell near the fire station in the Beechmont neighborhood of Louisville, Ky., on May 9, 2023. (Image courtesy Trent Arnold)
There were also reports of hail in Pleasure Ridge Park, Shively and Jeffersontown.
Many viewers woke up and found themselves assessing the damage. The McKim family in Corydon, Indiana, sent us an image of a car windshield that was showing cracks in several places due to hail that appeared to be the size of baseballs.
Dale Harpe, of Louisville, sent us a picture of a ball of hail that appeared to span three inches.
