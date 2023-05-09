Baseball hail damages windshield in Corydon

This image shows hail nearly the size of a baseball that broke the windshield on a car in the early morning hours of May 9, 2023, in Corydon, Ind. (Image courtesy The McKim Family)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville and southern Indiana experienced storms and severe weather early Tuesday morning, with some areas seeing baseball-sized hail.

People in both Louisville and southern Indiana witnessed the hail. Viewers in Elizabeth, Corydon, Lanesville and New Middletown -- all in southern Indiana -- reported hail at about 4 a.m.

IMAGES | Tuesday morning storms produce baseball-sized hail

There were also reports of hail in Pleasure Ridge Park, Shively and Jeffersontown.

Many viewers woke up and found themselves assessing the damage. The McKim family in Corydon, Indiana, sent us an image of a car windshield that was showing cracks in several places due to hail that appeared to be the size of baseballs.

Dale Harpe, of Louisville, sent us a picture of a ball of hail that appeared to span three inches.

Hail in freezer

Pictured: large hail measuring 3 inches in diameter in a freezer near a ruler and golf ball that fell on Fogel Road in Louisville, Ky., in the early morning hours of May 9, 2023. (Image courtesy Dale Harpe)

Did you get pictures of the hail? Post them in the comments section to this story, or email them to weather@wdrb.com.

