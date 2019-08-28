LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some arrests for possession of small amounts of marijuana will no longer be prosecuted in Louisville.
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell announced the new policy Wednesday. The change means that his office will no longer pursue cases where people were arrested with an ounce or less of marijuana, if that is the only or most serious charge against the defendant.
"We will now devote even more time and attention to the serious, and potentially deadly, crimes involving guns, domestic violence and DUI," O'Connell said in a release. He also said the policy will allow his office to use its limited resources efficiently.
The move will also eliminate questions of racial bias for enforcement of marijuana laws. O'Connell cites a 2013 study that found black and white Americans use marijuana at roughly the same rates, but blacks are four times more likely to be arrested for using pot. A local study in 2017 found similar results.
O'Connell said it's likely not intentional, but "for me to be a minister of justice, I cannot sit idly by when communities of color are treated differently."
O'Connell noted that a Kentucky law does allow people charged with possession of marijuana to have the charges voided from their records after 60 days. In some cases, the charges can be wiped at no cost to the defendant.
"No one should see their future diminished over a charge like this, especially when there are available legal tools to wipe this from a person's criminal history," said O'Connell.
The new policy does not apply to people under 21, and the County Attorney's Office will continue to prosecute cases of marijuana trafficking, marijuana cultivation and driving under the influence of marijuana. Arrests made for "public display, use, or consumption of marijuana and public intoxication as a result of marijuana" will face prosecution.
Metro Council approved an ordinance in June that would make possession of small amounts of marijuana the lowest priority for LMPD officers, but the measure does not decriminalize marijuana.
This story will be updated.
