LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Oldham County students were back in the classroom Wednesday, but not all of them. Only elementary schools are reopening.
Kenwood Station Elementary School and several others in Oldham County are full of students for the first time since March. The district says it only wanted to open up to younger students first, as they have less interaction with one another than middle and high school students.
As the district begins to reopen all schools, around 3,000 students are scheduled to continue with virtual learning, 1,500 of whom are elementary students.
Several thousand elementary students were back at their desks inside classrooms Wednesday, and students are noticing some changes. Temperatures are checked before students walk into the building. Everyone has to wear a mask at all times and practice socially distancing, even at lunch.
The district says it is only opening Kindergarten to 5th grade now because younger students have less contact throughout the school day and after school, which cuts down on their chances to contract the virus.
"At the elementary school, kids for the most part stay in their class all day," said Lori McDowell, communications director for Oldham County Public Schools. "And another aspect of it is with your teenagers -- they have jobs. They have after school activities, athletics, extracurriculars. And you don't see that so much at the elementary level."
If students or staff test positive for COVID-19, the district will post the number of infected people on its website. The health department will then do contact tracing to determine who should be quarantined.
Oldham County preschools will open on Monday, Sept. 21, and on Monday, Sept. 28, middle and high schoolers will head back to class.
However families have the option to continue online learning. Those currently in the virtual learning environment can remain there until the end of the first trimester, then re-evaluate.
