LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky football players returned to campus Monday, marking the first phase of student athletes coming back after the pandemic-induced shutdown.
The university allowed student-athletes who stayed in Lexington to return to take part in voluntary workouts — after going through a health screening.
Coaches are not allowed at the voluntary workouts yet. Only staff essential for student safety — including strength and conditioning staff, athletic trainers and nutritionists — can participate.
At U of L, athletes who are part of the first phase, which includes 30 football players, also were allowed to begin voluntary workouts Monday.
