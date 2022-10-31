LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Oldham High School girls soccer team returned to school Monday to celebrate its eighth state championship with the student body.
The Dragons beat Elizabethtown, 5-0, on Saturday to win the 2022 KHSAA State Championship at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, its first title since 2014.
After losing in the state championship game last year, the team had 21 shutouts this season and only allowed one goal in the postseason.
"The work started the day after we lost last year," head coach Kenneth Burke said. "I promise you that we would not be here if we don't lose last year. They had to go through that process to see what it was like to get there and then to know to have a growth mindset that I can do just a little bit more."
Betsy Huckaby, who is verbally committed to University of Louisville and scored one of South Oldham's goals in the title game, said it was fun to share it all with her classmates Monday.
"Just seeing all that work that we've put in, it's really rewarding," she said.
South Oldham's Breanna Dardano was named as Most Valuable Player of the state tournament, while May and Kahle were selected to the all-tournament team. Elizabethtown's Emma Zoeller, Noelle Garcia and Isabella Yates were also named to the all-tournament team.
Scoring 122 goals this season, South Oldham set a program record for goals scored in a single season, and also only allowed eight goals to opponents in 25 matches. In the past four seasons, the team has reached three state tournaments and compiled a 77-11-2 record.
