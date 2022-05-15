LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old in southern Indiana is making a difference one lawn at a time.
He's mowing lawns for people in need, and he's doing it all for free.
Landen Smith is motivated to mow 50 yards in Austin, Indiana and other nearby communities by the end of the summer to reach a goal set by a national nonprofit.
"Just so I can get outside and help people," Landen Smith said. "Because I think it's the right thing to do."
It's part of the 50-yard challenge that was started by Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service a few years ago to get kids moving and help the elderly, people with disabilities, veterans or anyone who can't mow their own yards.
11-year-old Landen Smith is doing the #50yardchallenge, mowing lawns for people who can't, and he's more than halfway there. Hear from the kiddo making a difference in southern Indiana one lawn at a time, tonight on @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/0akICFygW7— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) May 16, 2022
"I have a list," he said.
"Oh my gosh," his mom, Kayla, said. "There's no words to put in to how proud I am of him."
It's now turned into a community effort. Someone donated a lawnmower, while another person donated a gas card, all to help Landen reach his goal.
"He works harder than any kid his age honestly that I've seen," Kayla said. "He doesn't stop. He's done up to six yards in a day before and just keeps pushing through it."
Landen is more than halfway there, mowing 26 lawns so far in just four weeks.
"I eat and then I just go lay in my bed," he said of after those long days.
When he hits that 50-yard goal he gets a leaf blower, a lawnmower and a weed eater.
"And then the guy, I forgot where he's coming from, but he's coming from kind of a long way to come mow some yards with me," Landen said.
And that guy is from Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service, and he will come from Alabama. The organization established a program where youth provide free lawn care in an effort to provide children a positive path. Founded by Rodney Smith Jr., the nonprofit has more than 3,200 children mowing over 15,000 lawns.
If you need some help with your lawn, or you'd like to help Landen reach his goal, message his mom here.
