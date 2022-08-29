LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Harrison County Sheriff's deputy is facing felony charges for allegedly posing as an New Albany police officer in an email that claimed officer misconduct.
An email was sent out in May 2022 to officers at Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg, the Floyd County Prosecutor's office, the Floyd County Courts system, and news stations with claims of misconduct at the New Albany Police Department, according to ISP.
The email allegedly claimed that the sender had reported the allegations, but the issues were not being addressed. The email also included a phone number and information about the officer's family.
Following the email, ISP began investigating the allegations about the department, and contacted the New Albany police officer who was listed as the sender.
That officer told police he had not sent the email, and "had no knowledge of such communication being sent," according to Indiana State Police.
Police then started investigating identity deception, which led to an arrest warrant issued for 37-year-old Ralph Weaver on Monday.
Weaver, who turned himself in on Monday afternoon according to ISP, is currently a sheriff's deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department. He previously worked for the New Albany Police Department.
According to court documents, not long after the email was sent, Weaver called an officer with ISP and asked him if he had heard about the email.
That officer told Weaver state police were investigating identity deception and impersonating a police officer. Weaver allegedly asked if there "if there could be a crime of impersonating a police officer if a police officer was the one who sent the email," according to court documents.
Weaver is charged with identity deception and obstruction of justice.
