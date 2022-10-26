SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana fire department is working to provide additional care on emergency medical calls.
Tri-Township Fire & Rescue has worked to become certified in Advanced Life Support Care (ALS), which is a step above the basic care level it previously provided.
"The more rapid care we can provide at highest levels, it is better for the patients," said Tri-Township Fire Chief Amir Mousavi.
Mousavi said now, those on the department who have been through training are able to provide upgraded levels of care such as starting IV lines, giving fluids, providing medication and more.
"If they were just Basic Life Support (BLS), they would be extremely limited on what they could do," he explained.
Mousavi said the fire department is working in cooperation and partnership with New Chapel EMS. Tri-Township's goal is to supplement the ambulance service's care and staff with additional staffing on fire trucks to help alleviate any shortages when there is an increase in calls.
"This really is a through and through partnership that is going to be a huge benefit," said New Chapel EMS Maj. Matt Owen. "I think the citizens of Clark County are going to be much better served because (Tri-Township) has taken this extra step they didn't have to take."
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, who has helped support the fire department though this certification, said it's coming at a time when it's needed most.
"We have a critical paramedic shortage across the state, not just in Clark County but state-wide, so we really need to look at creative solutions and this is one," said Yazel.
Owen echoed the same sentiment, saying there was already a shortage of workers with Advanced Life Support skills before the pandemic and since then, he said those staffing numbers across the nation have taken a "nose-dive."
Yazel said research recently discovered that across the state there were 4,700 licensed paramedics in Indiana and only 1,600 have actually been on a run in 2022.
Owen said having more providers capable of advanced level care in the community will be a benefit for everyone.
"Those advanced level providers are going to be available more quickly, but it also means for the second person who calls that they're going to have extra providers available in the field to respond more efficiently," Owen said.
Mousavi said he believes taking this step with his department will help save lives. The first time these new skills were put into practice was Wednesday morning, responding to a patient in cardiac arrest.
"Our staff got their first. We had an ALS tech. They began providing immediate care. New Chapel EMS came ... Our ALS tech got on their ambulance and went on to the hospital and continued on with life support care," Mousavi said.
Mousavi said he hopes that having this certification will remove potential duplication of resources, especially when resources like Advanced Life Support providers and paramedics are limited. He said so far, everyone on his department who has been through training has volunteered. He plans to make this a requirement in the future.
"One thing a lot of people don't know is that fire services, a lot of time, are the first person on the scene. They deliver some basic level of care, respiratory support, things like that, but the more they can do upon arrival, the better outcomes are going to be," said Yazel. "So this really expands the workforce in our county. Not only does it allow them to deliver a high level of care to the citizens in their area, but also frees up other units to continue to answer 911 calls and things like that."
Yazel said Tri-Township is the only Advanced Life Support fire department in the county.
According to Mousavi, Tri-Township Fire & Rescue currently has four ALS EMTs on staff and four others in training. Three employees are in paramedic training and will graduate in August.
Mousavi said about 60% of the department's calls are for medical emergencies, not fires.
