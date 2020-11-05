LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling all southern Indiana residents who are struggling with making rent payments due to the pandemic.
Community Action of Southern Indiana (CASI) is accepting applications for its Indiana Rental Assistance program. The program can provide approved applicants with up to six months of rental assistance to help cover past due and ongoing payments.
"There is no application due date at this time," CASI said in a news release. "The Rental Assistance Portal will remain open until all available funding has been obligated to eligible households."
According to a news release, individuals are eligible for the program if they:
- Are a renter in Indiana who lives outside of Marion County;
- Have lost part of their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Are having trouble paying their rent;
- Are on the verge of having their lease terminated due to an inability to pay their rent;
- Are currently not receiving rental assistance from another source;
- Live in a household with incomes at or below 50% of the area median income
- Have a current lease and a landlord willing to accept rental assistance on their behalf.
To apply, visit www.indianahousingnow.org or call 1-844-463-7368
