LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police department is getting an upgrade.
The Paoli Police Department held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its new building. Construction starts this week on the project that is expected to take a year to complete.
The current building has three small offices and is on the edge of town where it's hard for some people to find it.
The new building is on Main Street and will have space for each officer as well as a training room and shooting range.
The total cost of the project is $1.2 million.
