SCOTTSBURG, In (WDRB) -- Saying goodbye to students at the end of the year can be tough for educators — especially for a Southern Indiana principal.
Scottsburg Middle School Principal Kristin Nass is retiring after 25 years at the helm.
“I would have had no idea it would be so hard to finish without the kids here,” Nass told WDRB News on Wednesday. “I think I won’t realize the full finality of it until I hand in my keys.”
In December she announced she would be leaving at the end of the school year. Over the past 2½ decades she’s hired every teacher at the school except for one. Her career has spanned more than 36 years.
Students and faculty have an admiration and respect for Nass – something neither they, nor she, take for granted.
“She’s just been the greatest mentor. Just a great person in general - she’s just a really nice person,” said seventh grader Chloe Mullins.
Even now with virtual learning, Nass still greets her students with a daily video message. She has kept every yearbook for the past 25 years, and makes it a goal to know each of her 600 students by name.
“I’ve probably had 5,000 students and I’ve got to step away because my brain is full of names,” Nass joked.
Due to COVID-19, Nass will not be able to say goodbye to her students in person. Although she’s not sure what she will be doing during retirement, she does plan to stop by school events.
“Probably when I started I had no idea what this ride would be like but I’ve never looked back. It’s been the greatest,” Nass said. “We’re never done, we’re not done. I’m just stepping aside.”
