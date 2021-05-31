LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first-ever Southern Indiana Tacos & Tequila Week has started.
The week-long event started Monday and goes through June 6.
Restaurants including Board and You, Boomtown Kitchen, the 1894 Lounge, the Exchange, Rita's Taco Shop, Pints & Union and Pearl Street Taphouse are offering taco specials and cocktails made with Hornito's Tequila.
Part of the money raised during the week will go to Develop New Albany.
Participants will be able to submit a map card with stamps for a chance to win a first and second place prize or gift cards to participating restaurants.
For more information, click here for the official Facebook page.
