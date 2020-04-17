LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana legislator is urging Gov. Eric Holcomb to create a task force to help farmers get through the pandemic.
State Rep. Terry Goodin, D-Seymour, sent a letter to Holcomb, writing that farmers had been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Farmers had to amend their sanitation rules and rework their business plans, Goodin wrote. In addition, many meat processing facilities have closed, which has left farmers unable to sell their livestock.
A task force, Goodin wrote, "will prove to be a step in the right direction, not only for the rural Hoosiers and farmers, but for all Hoosiers as they could struggle to find meat and produce in the coming months.
"Hoosier farmers and their families are hurting, but they continue to work hard every day to keep their neighbors fed," Goodin added. "Let us stand up for our farmers and rural families to help restore the cornerstone of one of Indiana's leading industries."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.