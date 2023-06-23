LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The superintendent of Salem Community Schools doesn’t know why his contract is being terminated.
The district’s school board voted 6-0, with one member abstaining, Thursday night to begin the termination of Dr. Richard Rutherford’s employment contract.
He’ll be provided a 60-day notice and his termination is likely to end in late August, according to a second vote by the board at Thursday’s special meeting.
“I don’t know why,” Rutherford said in a phone interview with WDRB News. “I’ve been given no reason at all.”
Rutherford said he has been on paid administrative leave since late May for an investigation. He said he thought he knew what the investigation was about until questions about employees at the district started coming up.
Rutherford said there was no written report when the investigation was finished.
He said there’s been no performance reviews or improvement plan provided to him about his employment. Rutherford was hired in early 2022 to take over Salem schools. His contract runs until 2025.
Emails to school board president Mark Day have not been returned. A person who answered the district’s phone Friday didn’t have information about the termination.
Rutherford said he doesn’t plan to leave Salem and isn’t planning legal action.
“We love Salem, love the community," he said.
