LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jasper, Indiana, high school teacher and her daughter were killed and two others, including the teacher's other daughter, were injured in an accident in Dubois County Thursday morning.
Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and a tanker truck on State Road 64, near Pine Ridge Road, according to ISP.
In a post on Facebook, Sgt. Robert Lambert, with ISP's Jasper Post, said Julie Schnell, 44, and her daughter Alayna Schnell, 13, died at the scene of the crash. Schnell's other daughter, Addison Schnell, 15, was taken to Norton in Louisville in critical condition.
The driver of the tanker truck was taken to a hospital in Evansville where he was listed as stable, Lambert said. His injuries were unclear.
Police do not believe impairment played a factor in the accident. Lambert said more details would be released when the investigation is complete.
"Please accept our most heartfelt condolences to everyone impacted by the untimely and tragic loss of two extraordinary ladies," Lambert said in a Facebook post. "May you find peace in the lifetime of memories they have given you."
Julie Schnell was a teacher at Jasper High School, according to a letter sent home to families from Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Superintendent Dr. Tracy Lorey. Schnell's daughter, Alayna Schnell, attended Holy Trinity School, the district said.
"This is a tragedy for the entire Greater Jasper School family. We mourn for the loss of such an amazing teacher and friend. Our hearts ache in grief for the Schnell family during this time of immense loss," Lorey's letter continued. "We wish to send our prayers to the family, as well as healing thoughts to Addison (Schnell) a high school student who remains hospitalized. She and the family will be needing the support of our community as they navigate this tremendous loss."
Lorey said counselors would be available to students through the remainder of the week.
