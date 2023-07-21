LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana could soon get more electric vehicle charging stations.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) plans to add stations in both Floyd and Clark counties near interstate routes. The New Albany station will be located off Exit 123 along Interstate 64. In Clarksville, stations will include one near Exit 2 at Eastern Boulevard and one near Exit 5 of Veterans Parkway.
INDOT said the plan is a federal requirement for Indiana's involvement in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.
"Say someone takes off on a trip," said Natalie Garrett, an INDOT spokeswoman. "Where are they going to stop to charge? We are helping them plan their trip along the way so these charging stations will be placed within a mile of these various interchanges and locations."
The site hosts for charging stations could include gas stations, restaurants or hotels.
Each station will be required to have a minimum of four charging ports.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.