LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A judicial officer with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has decided that Tim Stark, the owner of controversial southern Indiana zoo Wildlife in Need, violated the Animal Welfare Act multiple times between January 2012 and January 2016.
The judge also affirmed an earlier ruling by a USDA administrative judge to revoke Stark's Animal Welfare Act license. Wildlife in Need faces a $300,000 civil penalty, according to the USDA's ruling, and Stark faces a $40,000 civic penalty for his violations.
After documenting more than 120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act, a USDA judge in February pulled the zoo's license to exhibit warm-blooded animals, which include the big cats, monkeys and bears. According to a 183-page USDA report, Stark has harassed federal inspectors over the years, failed to provide proper veterinary care to some sick or dying animals and even beat a young leopard to death with a baseball bat.
He recently appeared in the Netflix documentary "Tiger King" that explores big cat breeding across the country.
Stark has 60 days to file for judicial review with the United States Court of Appeals. He also faces a lawsuit, filed by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, that could allow state officials to remove animals from Wildlife in Need and place them in "court approved animal sanctuaries."
In past interviews with WDRB News, Stark said he isn't perfect but loves his animals.
"I take full responsibility at least for my actions," he said in a Feb. 11 story. "You know, and I've always said, am I 100% innocent? No. But am I guilty to these charges to where it validates having my license revoked or the attorney general filing lawsuits against me ... or any of that stuff? No."
