LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The state of Indiana is taking legal action against a controversial Charlestown, Indiana, zoo.
The state filed a temporary restraining order against Wildlife in Need on Friday that will keep all staff, visitors and volunteers out of cages that house big cats like lions and tigers "unless the big cats are locked in an enclosure separate from the enclosure being entered and in a manner preventing the cats from coming into physical contact with any person in the enclosure being entered."
A judge in Marion County, Indiana, granted an inspection of the zoo earlier in March after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill filed a lawsuit that could allow the state to remove the animals and place them in "court approved animal sanctuaries."
Zoo owner Tim Stark is accused of more than 120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act, according to previous reporting. During a behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo, Stark told WDRB News that he's not perfect but loves his animals.
A federal bill is also the works to limit the private possession of big cats, which could put the zoo's future in jeopardy.
