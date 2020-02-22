CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) — A group of 23 people sat cross-legged in a big circle on the floor of Wildlife in Need's animal encounter room Saturday. The collection of smiling parents and children were anxious with excitement. Some readied their smart phones for pictures.
In moments, a door opened, and the room erupted in laughter and cheers. Tim Stark, the owner of the controversial southern Indiana zoo, emerged with three visitors clinging to his arms: a trio of diapered spider monkeys.
"Are we ready to have some fun?" the boisterous Stark asked.
Stark placed the curious and seemingly friendly monkeys on the floor, where they were given grapes as rewards as they jumped from customer to customer.
Visitors are attracted to Wildlife in Need for these up-close encounters with exotics animals. The Allen family drove all the way from Muhlenburg County, Kentucky, for the fun.
"My son got peed on by Chief over here, the lion, and holding the animals was awesome," Charles Allen said.
However, animal advocates, along with the state and federal government, say Wildlife in Need has a bad reputation of animal abuse and neglect.
The zoo's license will soon be pulled — barring a successful appeal by Stark — and even Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is suing Stark because of his history of documented animal abuse and neglected. Both actions could cause the closure of Wildlife in Need and the removal of Stark's exotic animals to court-approved sanctuaries.
After the wildlife show Saturday, Stark gave WDRB News an extensive tour of his 17-acre property.
"I'm supposedly this animal abuser," Stark said. "Well, you're getting ready to see different. You know, if I'm an animal abuser, they're going to run and hide."
The tour began in a barn not far from the entrance that stays closed to the public. Inside, Stark houses a few lynxes and a bobcat in medium-sized kennels on a paneled floor.
"I don't 'trust him' trust him. You know, but he's just lovable," Stark said as he petted the large bobcat through its cage. He had cut up part of a cow to feed the lynxes.
"Would you say they're happy?" WDRB News asked Stark.
"Oh, happy as hell," he answered.
Next, at WDRB's request, he showed the contents of a walk-in freezer. It contained packaged meat and produce. Outside, two deer carcasses were lying on the ground. They'll be used as food for some of the zoo's carnivores, Stark said.
"Those were just brought in last night, you know, by the highway department," he said. "The highway department drops them off to us."
Later, we spotted some dirty water in a mountain lion cage.
"Stewart just changed that last night," Stark remarked. "I told him, I said, 'I got news crews coming. Make sure the water.' But see, we don't care. We don't care."
Other water bowls we saw contained clean water.
Stark also showed off a row of concrete monkey cages. Some didn't include toys or any bedding, however, all had fresh food and water. In one cage, we spotted a shard of broken Plexiglas. Another monkey in another cage chewed on a metal bolt.
"These guys are so smart it ain't funny," Stark said. "He just sit there and plays with it."
Most monkeys seemed happy and greeted Stark through their cages.
In another corner of the zoo, a black leopard had a different reaction to company. It hissed and growled at Stark and our WDRB News crew.
"A lot of time, leopards, this is the way they talk and act," Stark said. "I mean, this is just the way they are."
Nearby, a baboon paced in a tiny indoor cage, but Stark said the primate's enclosure would soon be upgraded to a larger outdoor cage once winter passes. He opened an adjacent cage and embraced a somewhat smaller baboon.
"I mean, I can do anything I want to do with this monkey," he said after kissing the baboon he held in his arms. "See, they got cheek pouches. It's educational."
As he led WDRB News back toward the entrance, we noticed two vultures in a medium-sized cage. One appeared to have a severely broken wing.
Stark explained both birds — native to Indiana — were admitted in January as rescues. He said he's bound to give them a 180-day waiting period before euthanizing the birds.
"These two vultures, both their wings were so mutilated I couldn't repair them, and I tried and especially the turkey vulture," he said.
However, he said neither bird seems to be in pain.
At a final barn, we observed multiple cages full of ruffed lemurs, more spider monkeys, a pregnant wallaby, exotic birds like toucans and macaws, desert cats, genet cats, a porcupine and Asian small-clawed otters.
The otters were placed in concrete stalls bare of bedding and water — with the exception of a bowl for drinking. Some climbed the chain-linked fences that lined their enclosures.
"I don't give them a lot of water in here, because we have no way of draining it," Stark said.
He said the otters will soon be moved outdoors when weather allows. He said he's also planning a better enclosure that would include more water features for the otters.
Finally, Stark ended the tour at his big cat enclosures. There, lions and tigers lounged in their roomy enclosures that are lined with gravel and seemed relatively clean.
Stark maintains he's not an abuser and is running a zoo that makes him proud. However, he admits that some of the enclosures aren't the best, but he says working hard to change that.
"Somebody tell me when they've seen me on a beach drinking a f*****g margarita. You know, because I don't do vacation. I live a stay-cation," he said. ""There's always been things that need to change. You probably live in a house you'd love to be able to change. You'd love to be able to build a bigger house or build on big room additions or this or that. Why haven't you gotten it done? Probably finances. You know, same here."
Stark clarified that, even though some of his animals are confined in small indoor cages for now, some will move to larger outdoor cages when warmer weather comes.
Even though WDRB News' tour was scheduled days in advance, Stark said no out-of-the-ordinary prep work was done prior to the visit.
