CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The federal government has handed a southern Indiana roadside zoo a striking blow that could put its future in jeopardy.
After documenting 120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act by Wildlife in Need in Charlestown, the United States Department of Agriculture pulled the zoo’s license to exhibit warm-blooded animals, which include lions, tigers and bears.
Over the years, Tim Stark, the owner of Wildlife in Need, has contended he loves his animals and treats them well, but federal investigators say they found evidence to the contrary. A new 183-page report alleges Stark threatened or harassed federal inspectors, mistreated animals and had some animals die while in his care under questionable circumstances, including big cats like leopards.
Wildlife in Need isn't like most zoos. It allows customers to have closer encounters with its wildlife.
In 2018, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) argued Stark violated the Endangered Species Act after tiger cubs were declawed before tiger baby "playtimes" with guests. PETA has raised other issues too. Stark referred to the nonprofit as "walking human flesh devils” in a profane October 2018 interview with WDRB News.
PETA says it will continue to fight Stark in court until all animals are removed from his facility outside Charlestown.
"The USDA has effectively cut Stark off at the knees, preventing him from continuing to torment and exploit vulnerable lemurs, sloths, dogs, and other animals for a quick buck," said Brittany Peet, director of captive animal law enforcement for the PETA Foundation. "PETA looks forward to seeing this terrible place shut down and the animals moved to reputable facilities where they'll never again be used as photo props."
WDRB News has reached out to Stark for comment but has yet to hear back. It's not clear how he or Wildlife in Need will respond to the license revocation. However, Peet said the USDA rules will be hard for Stark to circumvent.
This story will be updated.
