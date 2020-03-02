LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge in Marion County, Indiana, has granted the state's request to search the Wildlife in Need zoo in Charlestown.
The March 2 ruling comes weeks after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill filed a lawsuit against the zoo and its owner, Tim Stark, following allegations of animal abuse and neglect.
Judge David J. Dreyer's injunction contains numerous provisions, including the following:
- Animals and/or corporate assets will not be transferred or removed from the property
- Births or deaths of any animals on the property must be reported to the court
- Adequate veterinary care must be provided to the animals while the case continues
- The state will be given access to locations where animals are kept, as well as areas where they have been kept in the past or will be kept for inspection purposes
In addition, the state will be allowed to use up to five inspectors, and three attorney general investigators to document inspections with photos and videos. As many as six law enforcement officers may also be present during the inspections. Also, if Stark and his employees choose to document the inspection process with video or photographs, they cannot show the faces of inspectors.
Stark has argued that an "army" of inspectors would spook the animals.
The lawsuit makes a number of allegations against Stark and the facility:
- Animals such as primates have been forced to live in dog cages and bird cages
- Stark has had numerous tigers declawed when there was no medical need to do so and has stated "declawing them just makes it easier to play with them."
- In 2017, Stark punched a sloth in the face when the animal did not want to come out for pictures with guests
- In spring 2017, Stark housed a sick camel in a muddy enclosure where the animal died
- In April 2018, Stark put an ostrich in an emu enclosure. According to the suit, "the emus killed the ostrich and the ostrich's body was left to rot inside the emu enclosure for multiple days."
- At an animal show in spring 2018, Stark was bit by a teething tiger cub while playing with it. "Stark threw the cub on the ground, kicked it, and repeatedly stomped on it," the suit reads.
- In July 2019, Stark attempted to transport about 100 animals to Oklahoma where he'd planned to launch a for-profit zoo. "Stark placed approximately 100 animals in a 28-foot enclosed trailer with no water, no air conditioning, and no air circulation," the lawsuit says. "By the time Stark arrived in Oklahoma, over 30 animals had died in the trailer and several others sustained heat-related injuries."
During last week's hearing, former volunteers testified about horrific conditions at the facility. Some of the evidence the state submitted to the judge included profane statements Stark made to WDRB News and testimony about conditions WDRB documented at the zoo during a recent tour.
Stark has said he's not perfect, and loves his animals.
