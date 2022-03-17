LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville universities are teaming up to provide better resources to their students and staff.
The two schools have advocated for better programs for each other for years, and on Thursday morning, the presidents of both universities put pen to paper to make that relationship official.
Sitting side-by-side Thursday morning, Spalding University President Tori Murden McClure and Simmons College of Kentucky President Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby, signed a memorandum, aimed at improving the lives of faculty and staff at both schools.
There are three major components of the partnership between the Golden Eagles and the Falcons.
The first is student life and engagement; the second is academic and teacher education programs; and the third is campus and fiscal affairs.
The presidents say having the written agreement allows the universities to better support one another moving forward to get the resources they both need.
"Now together our two institutions are seeing what's possible and it's going to make a great impact on our city, state and our nation, especially since we are neighbors and we are committed to the urban core," Cosby said.
It is still unclear exactly what these programs will look like and when they will be offered.
