LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The situation has been called "dire" when it comes to the staffing and conditions at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
So far, 200 employees at the jail in downtown Louisville have gotten COVID-19, but many say the issues have been happening long before that.
It was a near packed-house Tuesday night inside Metro Council chambers as dozens of Metro Corrections officers showed support for better working conditions inside the jail.
“We're going to do 16 hours on Saturday, we're going to go home for hours, we're going to get right back up and we're going to come back in and do another 16 hours,” said FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson. “You'll be managing between two and 400 inmates by yourself, breaking up fights, dealing with assaults.”
Last weekend, 36 staff members were out with COVID-19 or awaiting tests following the death of an officer who died of COVID-19 complications.
The jail currently has 150 vacancies for Metro Corrections staff while the inmate population has 300 more than there are enough beds.
Jail officials say they have been trying to hire positions, but it would take up to seven months from the time of the hire until an officer is fully trained and ready.
Some council members wondering why senior staff, including Correction Director Dwayne Clark, did not help as much as they could last weekend.
“As the leader of corrections, Director Clark, and as a sworn officer did you show up to help this weekend?” Metro Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart asked.
Clark responded by saying, “When I learned of the problem, I did get my staff together and we were making conference calls and trying to come up with plans so we won't be in this situation later on down the road.”
As of now, vaccination for corrections employees is not mandated and about 40% are fully vaccinated, but not having enough staff has been an issue for years.
“We are understaffed, and we work with what we have. We have to play the cards we are dealt; we have to work with that staff,” Martin Baker, Deputy Director at Metro Corrections, said.
Councilmembers say it’s not a budget issue as much as there are not enough employees. The hourly wage for is $17 an hour, but the FOP says it should $5 an hour more.
“The reality is those positions were budgeted, the money was in the budget to fill those positions, and those positions weren't filled,” Councilmember Kevin Kramer, who represents District 11, said.
On Sept. 28, the FOP said it will take a vote of no confidence on Clark. Johnson is scheduled to meet with the U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh, who's in Kentucky on Wednesday.
