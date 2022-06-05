LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Special Olympics Kentucky participated in the Opening Ceremonies in Orlando on Sunday.
Hosted at Exploria Stadium, 58 athletes representing Team Kentucky celebrated the beginning of the national games. Athletes will be competing in artistic gymnastics, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, swimming, track and field and Unified basketball.
Team Kentucky courtside in the @AmwayCenter for some late lunch and a little surprise. #shineasone pic.twitter.com/ItdVf1Etlu— Special Olympics KY (@sokentucky) June 5, 2022
Following the opening ceremonies, Team Kentucky visited the Amway Center for lunch and met Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. The Harlem Globetrotters also performed for the athletes.
Athletes will spend the next week in Orlando competing.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.