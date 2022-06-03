LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifty-eight Kentucky athletes are about to go for gold at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
Team members drove from all over the state to gather for a send-off Friday night. Athletes will be competing in artistic gymnastics, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, swimming, track and field and Unified basketball.
Wake Mullins will be competing in the 18-hole Unified alternate shot competition with his stepdad Dennis Gaines. The two will both play, switching off who hits every other shot.
"We're best friends on the golf course and he's such the best playing partner you could ever ask for," said Gaines. "He's always positive, he's always smiling and if he hits a bad shot, it's still good to him and you go on to hit the next shot."
Kevin Rates will be competing in track and field events; shotput, long jump and a relay race. While competing is on his mind, so is soaking in the chance to meet new people.
"Being able to be around people that have the same needs as me, have the same ability and are able to do things like I am," said Rates.
GOOD LUCK to Team Kentucky! These athletes are getting ready to head out to Orlando bright and early tomorrow for the Special Olympics USA Games! Kentucky has athletes competing in bowling, flag football, golf, basketball, and more! pic.twitter.com/JOHHwyttJH— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) June 3, 2022
Athletes will spend the next week in Orlando competing. It will be Rates' first time at the USA games, but a second trip for Gaines and Mullins, who had some success in 2018.
"I always club him and tell him what club to hit, but we got on a par three and I asked him what club to hit here and he said 'Well just hit it in the hole,' so that's what I did I had a hole in one in the tournament, that's the only one that's ever happened," Gaines said.
While it is a week ahead full of competition, most are looking forward to making memories.
“I’d love for him to walk out with that gold medal around his neck, but if we don’t do that ,he’s still a gold medal winner to me," said Gaines.
