LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Team Kentucky returned home with gold from the 2022 Special Olympics in Orlando.
A crowd gathered to welcome the team home on Sunday at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to welcome home 58 athletes, partners and coaches from Special Olympics Kentucky.
In Orlando, the team won 32 medals at this year's Special Olympics games, including 15 gold medals.
"It felt awesome. I feel like bringing home a gold and a bronze really let me know that the training was paid off and I'm really happy for it," Team Kentucky swimmer Justin Hale said.
Several team members said they plan to train hard and make it to the next Specials Olympics.
"We played hard every single game, came out strong, fought hard," Team Kentucky basketball player Trent Martinez said. "It was some really tough competition over there but it was good."
While in Orlando, the team also spent a day of fun at Walt Disney World.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.