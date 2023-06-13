LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spider-Man is visiting Louisville this fall.
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is coming to the Brown Theatre in downtown Louisville as part of a national tour. According to a news release Tuesday, the Academy Award-winning film will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.
The performance is scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra will be joining the tour.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 16.
