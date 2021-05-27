LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirit Airlines celebrated its first flights out of Louisville on Thursday by announcing two new direct flights to Florida.
Beginning in November, the airline will be offering nonstop flights to Tampa and Fort Myers.
The announcement came as Spirit Airlines made its first flights to Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando out of Louisville on Thursday — complete with a a water cannon salute.
Dan Mann, executive director of Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said the airline's arrival will bring new people to Louisville.
"Wow, Spirit's in Louisville," Mann said. "There must be something to do there. And when they start looking — bourbonism and all the great things, the food places, Louisville Slugger, the Bats, soccer — it's phenomenal. And Spirit helps us send the message: Come visit Louisville."
In June, Spirit will begin direct flights to Pensacola, Florida.
