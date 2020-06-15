LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While it's likely there won't be many Catholic parish picnics this summer in Louisville, the St. Joe's Picnic is still happening, WDRB News has learned.
Thousands turn out every year for the large fundraiser that benefits the St. Joseph Children's Home near Frankfort Avenue and Brownsboro Road. This year's picnic is scheduled to take place Aug. 7-8.
St. Joe's officials said they will release plans soon on what the picnic will look like with COVID-19 guidelines in place, but it will be held online, complete with raffle items, merchandise sales, a social media contest, fundraising, live-streamed karaoke and more. The state is not issuing temporary gaming licenses, but raffles are still allowed.
St. Joe's officials said they hope the 171st version of the picnic will be the "gold standard" for changing during the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Louisville told WDRB that she does not believe parish picnics will take place this summer due to social distancing guidelines.
St. Joe's said more information will come soon on exact details for the picnic.
