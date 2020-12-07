LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Joseph Children's Home is renovating it's iconic 1885 landmark building, the foster care service announced Monday.
Officials say the original building, which has served tens of thousands of children and families, faces maintenance issues and escalating repair costs.
Construction on the home, located at 2823 Frankfort Avenue, began in November and will include a complete renovation of the west and central wings.
The first phase of the project will cost approximately $16 million and is expected to take two years to complete.
When the work is complete, the children's home will have renovated classrooms, offices, a cafeteria and a chapel. It will also feature a new St. Joe's Mission Center and a new front entryway.
“St. Joe’s has 21st century programs, but we continue to operate in a 19th century building. The St. Joe’s story has to continue. There are too many children in Kentucky who need what St. Joe’s provides and St. Joe’s provides forever families for children," said Grace Akers, the CEO of St. Joseph Children’s Home.
More renovations are in the works for the future, including renovating the 1960's gymnasium and a new school addition for the children who live at St. Joe's.
