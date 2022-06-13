LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Catholic church has filed a police reporting claiming its main lawn mower was stolen from an on-site garage over the weekend.
St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church and School posted about the missing mower on Facebook.
A video was also posted on the page, showing what appears to be someone riding the mower in view of a nearby Ring doorbell camera.
"This, for all intents and purposes, was a new mower. Cub Cadet zero turn, very nice mower," said Jordan Fautz, head of maintenance for St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church and School. Fautz also works as a religion teacher.
Fautz said the garage on property stays locked and has lights and cameras, but he said that didn't keep someone from getting inside and taking the lawn mower Saturday morning.
"This was a forced entry. It was pried until it broke," he said.
This mower had only belonged to the church and school for a few months. Fautz said it was used around the gym, church, school, and other nearby properties.
"That was our main mower. That was what we used," he said.
Now, he's planning to use push mowers and is hoping volunteers will come forward with their personal equipment to keep the grounds in shape. He said the mower won't be easy to replace, if it can't be found.
"The only way we afforded it was because more than half of the cost — the total cost — was donated by our parishioners," he said.
Fautz also said leaf blowers and weed eaters were recently taken from the garage. Those with the church said remaining equipment has now been moved to a different area.
If you see the lawn mower, call police at 574-LMPD. St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church and School can also be reached at 502-635-7141.
