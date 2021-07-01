LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Vincent de Paul reopened its dining hall for the first time in a year and a half on Thursday.
The Open Hand Kitchen was back open to diners at noon on Thursday for anyone in need of a meal. From this point forward, the kitchen will serve two meals a day.
The dining hall has been closed since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Open Hand Kitchen at St. Vincent de Paul handed out takeaway meals, which allowed for social distancing.
The agency thanked partners who made the pandemic meals possible, including Brown-Forman, Dare to Care, Lift a Life Novak Family Foundation, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, St. Albert the Great Church, Fazoli's, Little Caesars and Blaze Pizza.
"With the Open Hand Kitchen open to the public once again, diners no longer need to take shelter from the elements and can find a brief respite while they eat lunch or dinner," the news release states. "Reopening the dining hall also means we can welcome back our serving teams. Volunteers from St. Vincent de Paul Conferences, parishes, businesses, and schools serve meals twice a day in the Open Hand Kitchen. We have missed seeing our dedicated volunteers and we know they have missed the opportunity to serve."
