LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( WDRB) -- A St. X High School student has been named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
Justin Michael Burch is one of 161 high school seniors across the nation recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education.
Only one other student in Kentucky, Sarah Belcher of Pikeville High School, was honored as a Presidential Scholar.
Scholars are chosen based on their accomplishments in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character and involvement in school and the community. Each scholar is presented with a Presidential Scholars Medallion.
Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 6,000 candidates qualified for the 2021 awards based on college entrance exams, nominations from state education officials and national youth arts programs.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,600 of the nation's top-performing students since its inception in 1964.
