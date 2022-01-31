LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's recent spike in violent crime has been called part of a nationwide trend. And in some cities, law enforcement officials believe there's a common factor behind part of the surge in violence.
In cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, police believe inmate bail is part of the problem.
Right now, there's no bail reform in Kentucky, but Louisville Metro Council President David James, also a former police officer, believes it's needed to even the playing field.
"I really believe in bail reform," he said. "What happens, many times, is we put people in jail with a high bail that really shouldn't be in jail at all. And we let people out of jail because they're able to afford to get out of jail, and they should actually be in jail."
Krista and Navada Gwynn have a personal story to bolster the argument. In December 2019, their son Christian was shot and killed walking home from a restaurant in the Shawnee neighborhood. The 19-year-old was a well-liked, aspiring rapper who had never been in trouble with the law.
"The guy that killed my son has been getting in trouble with the law since he was 12," Krista Gwynn said.
Sixteen months later, police arrested 22-year-old Jameko Hayden and charged him with the murder. But the Gwynns said he had pending gun charges and should not have been on the streets.
"He had one before he killed my son," Krista Gwynn said. "Why was he able to be walking free?"
The Gwynns blame part of it on low bonds for people awaiting trial even though Hayden now has a $500,000 cash bond.
"He shouldn't even have a bond," Krista Gwynn said. "He can't reach the $500,000, but why even give him a bond?"
Kentucky State Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-19, said lawmakers need to tackle the issue. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of inmates in jails across the state have been screened for release, but McGarvey believes bail reform is a much-needed permanent solution and not the problem.
"I don't think you should be getting out of jail if you're a danger to the community," he said. "But the way we have it right now is if you have money in your pocket, then you can get out of jail. You know, the judicial system works when judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys determine who is a danger to the community. If you're a danger to the community, and you have money, you can still get out of jail. That's not right either."
Proponents of bail reform in Kentucky believe judges should have the discretion to determine if someone is a danger to society.
"It means that a judge could look at their record and say, 'You have a propensity for hurting our citizens. You're not going to get out of jail,'" James said.
